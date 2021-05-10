In another article, ZimLive reported that Tashinga was living with a man known as “Chamu” – believed to be short for Chamunorwa, one of the names of Ian Haruperi.<ref name="ZimLive">TONY KAROMBO, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/10/henrietta-rushwaya-denies-links-to-or-tambo-airport-gold-smuggler/ Henrietta Rushwaya denies links to OR Tambo Airport gold smuggler], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

ZimLive reported that two people with links to the gold industry told the publication that the owner of the gold was likely [[Ian Chamunorwa Nyarungwe Haruperi]]. The publication's attempts to reach Haruperi for comment were unsuccessful, but an associate of his said they did not think the gold belonged to Haruperi.<ref name="ZL"/>

<blockquote>"If, as it is clear, Tashinga now had a passport, he got it real quick indeed. I have absolutely no idea how Tashinga got into this situation, my only crime is that I'm his ex-employer. It's a classic case of your ex becoming pregnant, and you being blamed."</blockquote><ref name="TZL">[https://twitter.com/zimlive/status/1391753099187036161 ZimLive], ''Twitter'', Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021</ref>

Rushwaya further told ZimLive that Masinire lived with her cousin brother Tawanda in Waterfalls, that's how she got to know him. She claimed that Masinire had no birth certificate and no passport, complicated by his Zambian origins. Rushwaya said that the last time she heard of Masinire he was now living in [[Borrowdale|Borrowdale Brooke]] with someone he said was his brother. She said:

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is a Zimbabwean who was arrested in South Africa while smuggling gold worth R11 million.

Masinire who was arrested on 8 May 2021, appeared in a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province on 10 May 2021 and was granted R100 000 bail. He was facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005. Masanire was remanded to July 1 2021 for trial.

He was ordered not to leave South Africa and to report to the nearest SAPS police stations three times per week.

Background

Age

At the time of his arrest on 10 May 2021, Masinire was 33 years old.[1]

Education

According to information on his Facebook page, Tashinga Masinire attended Speciss College.[2]

Zimbabwean publication, The News Hawks reported that Masinire was Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya's aide and driver.

Sources told the publication that Masinire was Rushwaya's most trusted aide and driver who ran all her important errands. He used to travel with her everywhere, including when she was campaigning to be the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president.

Coincidentally, Rushwaya was arrested on 26 October 2020 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare trying to smuggle 6,09kg of gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai.

Rushwaya, speaking through a local journalist who approached The NewsHawks, said Masinire officially stopped working for her in July 2020. However, the publication's sources maintained that Masinire remains linked to Rushwaya and in her circles.[3]

Another publication, ZimLive reported that its sources had said Masinire once worked as a driver for Rushwaya, “but quit almost a year ago.”

Rushwaya had not answered questions left for her, but one of her associates said: “He’s not her driver. He has an employer, keep digging.”[4]

Rushwaya released an audio distancing herself from Masinire. Listen to the audio below:

Rushwaya and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation also released a copy of Tashinga Nyasha Masinire's resignation letter.

Gold Smuggling Arrest

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on 8 May 2021 in the afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Upon his arrival at OR Tambo, Masanire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on Masanire's luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.[7]

A Zimbabwean publication reported that Masinire was en route to Dubai. The publication further reported that Tashinga Masinire allegedly left for South Africa via the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport where security details could have apprehended him. He was however not apprehended because officials manning the international airport were working in cahoots with him.[1]

Pictures

Tashinga Masinire giving the peace sign whilst taking a selfie

Tashinga Masinire wearing glasses

Tashinga Masinire poses for a selfie with friends and family

Tashinga Masinire in a car

Tashinga Masinire wearing a hijab

Tashinga (middle) With Henrietta Rushwaya's brother Tawanda Rushwaya (left)