Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Guruve RDC with 2179 votes, beating Mapfumo Hezel Takaona of MDC Alliance with 95 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

