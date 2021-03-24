Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter.

Background

Children

Tasiwa has three children with her ex-husband David Mparuri.

Divorce

In 2018, Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo filed for divorce alleging that her husband of 17-years, David Johnson Ndawana Mparuri, fathered children out of wedlock and physically assaulted her when she enquired of his infidelity.

On March 26, 2018, Mparuri entered an appearance to defend his wife’s claims. He, however, went on to withdraw before signing a consent paper on November 20 agreeing to the relief sought by Tasiwa.

On March 9 2018, Tasiwa Dambudzo instituted proceedings against Mparuri claiming an order for decree of divorce and other ancillary relief.

In her affidavit of evidence, Tasiwa said the marriage had irretrievably broken down to such an extent that they could no longer live together as husband and wife.

A consent paper signed on November 21 2018 shows that the two arrived at an agreement to part ways.

According to the consent paper, Mparuri was ordered to pay maintenance for each of the minor children in the sum of $300 per month per child until they complete their tertiary education.

Mparuri was also ordered to solely meet the tuition and medical costs of the children. Mparuri also agreed that Tasiwa retains an Audi A4 motor vehicle, Mercedes Benz C200 CDI, full rights of immovable property – number 13 Stanely Hill, Meyrick Park Harare, while a boat they own will be sold and proceeds shared equally.[1]