She said she slept at the train station. [[Olinda Chapel]] and [[Tinashe Mutarisi]] came through for Tatelicious and sent her money. <ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/03/25/tatelicious-finally-finds-accommodation-after-being-evicted-from-sweden-mansion/ Tatelicious Finally Finds Accommodation After Being Evicted From Sweden Mansion], ''Pindula News'', Published: Marcg 25, 2022, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

She said that she had repeatedly asked Richard, to let her take over the loan so she could pay it off herself and continue to live in the house, but he had refused, simply because he wanted to see her suffer.<ref name="MT">Onias Chakanyuka, [https://mbaretimes.com/2022/03/saltvik-mansion/ Tatelicious kicked out of her Saltvik mansion], ''Mbare Times'', Published: March 23, 2022, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref> Tatelicious' claims that her former husband wanted to see her suffer contradicted her claims that their split was amicable and that they were still best friends.<ref name="ih"/>

In March 2022, she was evicted from a mansion in Saltvik which she lost in legal proceedings. Tatelicious' husband Richard Sandberg had given her the mansion but had stopped paying the mortgage to the bank because they are no longer together .

<blockquote>"Sulayman you should tell people the truth what is happening in Sweden. Sulayman came to me wanting to marry me for papers. Sulayman has been rejected in Sweden more than six times and is on the verge of being deported back to Gambia."</blockquote><ref name="H">[https://iharare.com/tatelicious-speaks-on-rape-allegations/ Tatelicious On Allegations He Drugged And Raped Gambian Lover], ''iHarare'', Published: October 7, 2020, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

In a video, Tatelicious denied the report saying that relations with Sulayman were fully consensual. She added that Sulayman proposed marriage so that he could get some papers allowing him to stay in Sweden.

In October 2020, a Gambian publication alleged that Tatelicious drugged and raped a Gambian national in Sweden. According to the publication, the alleged victim was one Sulayman Ceesay.

Tatelicious was expelled from the [[Harare Institute of Technology]] after having been caught on camera stealing. She was doing Chemical Engineering and allegedly left school during the first semester because she were failing badly and came back in 2013 as a new student and before the end of the semester Tatelicious had left again.<ref name="SM"/>

We had our best moments here on Facebook and we kindly ask family and friends to accept and respect what we have decided to do with our lives."</blockquote><ref name="ih">Sharon Chirisa, [https://iharare.com/tatelicious-divorces-from-hubby/], ''iHarare'', Published: August 6, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

We are still best friends and we just wanted you our people to know that it is ok to move on and find someone new.

We are not people who wanna fake a lot of years of marriage when we know that there is no longer that spark which attracted us in the first place.

Our time is up and we believe in keeping it real and it is time where we both have to move on and find new people to fall in love with.

We inspired a lot of people to believe in love and we still encourage everyone to still believe in love.

Richard and I have decided to go our separate ways because we have realised that its time to move on to our next chapters of life.

Tatelicious was married to a Swedish man Richard Sandberg in Sweden on the 9th of December 2017.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandatv.com/2018/02/22/tatelicious-karigambe-richard-sandberg-wedding-video/ Tatelicious Karigambe and Richard Sandberg Wedding – VIDEO], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: February 22, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref> In August 2018, she announced that she and her husband had reached an amicable decision to divorce. Tatelicious wrote:

Tatelicious grew up in [[Harare]]'s [[Budiriro]].<ref name="SM">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/hero-and-zero-zero-tatelicious-a-fraud-a-liar-and-a-thief A Zero – Tatelicious is ‘A fraud, a liar and a thief’], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: June 28, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Tatenda Zenzo Karigambe <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Tatenda Zenzo Karigambe popularly known as Tatelicious or Queen Tatelicious is a Zimbabwean transgender woman based in Sweden.

Background

Tatelicious grew up in Harare's Budiriro.[1]

Marriage & Divorce

Tatelicious was married to a Swedish man Richard Sandberg in Sweden on the 9th of December 2017.[2] In August 2018, she announced that she and her husband had reached an amicable decision to divorce. Tatelicious wrote:

"It’s always good when people divorce in a friendly respectful way. Richard and I have decided to go our separate ways because we have realised that its time to move on to our next chapters of life. We inspired a lot of people to believe in love and we still encourage everyone to still believe in love. Our time is up and we believe in keeping it real and it is time where we both have to move on and find new people to fall in love with. We are not people who wanna fake a lot of years of marriage when we know that there is no longer that spark which attracted us in the first place. We are still best friends and we just wanted you our people to know that it is ok to move on and find someone new. We had our best moments here on Facebook and we kindly ask family and friends to accept and respect what we have decided to do with our lives."

[3]

Wedding Pictures

<gallery> <gallery?>

Education

Tatelicious was expelled from the Harare Institute of Technology after having been caught on camera stealing. She was doing Chemical Engineering and allegedly left school during the first semester because she were failing badly and came back in 2013 as a new student and before the end of the semester Tatelicious had left again.[1]

Events

Rape Allegations

In October 2020, a Gambian publication alleged that Tatelicious drugged and raped a Gambian national in Sweden. According to the publication, the alleged victim was one Sulayman Ceesay.

In a video, Tatelicious denied the report saying that relations with Sulayman were fully consensual. She added that Sulayman proposed marriage so that he could get some papers allowing him to stay in Sweden.

"Sulayman you should tell people the truth what is happening in Sweden. Sulayman came to me wanting to marry me for papers. Sulayman has been rejected in Sweden more than six times and is on the verge of being deported back to Gambia."

[4]

Eviction From Saltvik Mansion

In March 2022, she was evicted from a mansion in Saltvik which she lost in legal proceedings. Tatelicious' husband Richard Sandberg had given her the mansion but had stopped paying the mortgage to the bank because they are no longer together.

She said that she had repeatedly asked Richard, to let her take over the loan so she could pay it off herself and continue to live in the house, but he had refused, simply because he wanted to see her suffer.[5] Tatelicious' claims that her former husband wanted to see her suffer contradicted her claims that their split was amicable and that they were still best friends.[3]

She said she slept at the train station. Olinda Chapel and Tinashe Mutarisi came through for Tatelicious and sent her money. [6]

References



