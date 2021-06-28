Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Gwinji"
Latest revision as of 10:12, 28 June 2021
In July 2018, Tatenda Gwinji was elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.
Alleged Affair With Mary Mliswa
On 27 June 2021, Susan Mutami alleged that Gwinji was having an extra marital affair with Mary-Mliswa Chikoka. Mutami alleged that she had evidence of the affair and that she would post it on her Twitter account. In a tweet Mutami said:
"PaChegutu apo mangwanani Tatenda Gwinji Chairman of Chegutu Rural District Council imwe boyfriend ya Tete Mary-Mliswa Chikoka mudzimai wemunhu. Mufunge file renyu nema pictures na tete musina kupfeka asvika kwandiri kuseni. Vari sei vana kumba nemudzimai?"
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC with 998 votes, beating Gabriel Musarurwa of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and Oliver Bwititi, independent with 59 votes. [2] [3]
Further Reading
- ↑ Susan Mutami, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020