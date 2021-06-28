Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Gwinji"

2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 998 votes, beating [[Gabriel Musarurwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and [[Oliver Bwititi]], independent with 59 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <ref name = "2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>

On 27 June 2021, [[Susan Mutami]] alleged that Gwinji was having an extra marital affair with Mary-Mliswa Chikoka. Mutami alleged that she had evidence of the affair and that she would post it on her Twitter account. In a tweet Mutami said:

No information could be found on his age , place of birth , or family.

In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.

Alleged Affair With Mary Mliswa

"PaChegutu apo mangwanani Tatenda Gwinji Chairman of Chegutu Rural District Council imwe boyfriend ya Tete Mary-Mliswa Chikoka mudzimai wemunhu. Mufunge file renyu nema pictures na tete musina kupfeka asvika kwandiri kuseni. Vari sei vana kumba nemudzimai?"

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Further Reading