Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Gwinji"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.
In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
|+
on
|+
|+
, ,
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
|Line 8:
|Line 11:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 998 votes, beating [[Gabriel Musarurwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and [[Oliver Bwititi]], independent with 59 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
|+
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 998 votes, beating [[Gabriel Musarurwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and [[Oliver Bwititi]], independent with 59 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> =
|−
|−
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
<
|+
</>
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 10:12, 28 June 2021
In July 2018, Tatenda Gwinji was elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.
Alleged Affair With Mary Mliswa
On 27 June 2021, Susan Mutami alleged that Gwinji was having an extra marital affair with Mary-Mliswa Chikoka. Mutami alleged that she had evidence of the affair and that she would post it on her Twitter account. In a tweet Mutami said:
"PaChegutu apo mangwanani Tatenda Gwinji Chairman of Chegutu Rural District Council imwe boyfriend ya Tete Mary-Mliswa Chikoka mudzimai wemunhu. Mufunge file renyu nema pictures na tete musina kupfeka asvika kwandiri kuseni. Vari sei vana kumba nemudzimai?"
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC with 998 votes, beating Gabriel Musarurwa of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and Oliver Bwititi, independent with 59 votes. [2] [3]
Further Reading
- ↑ Susan Mutami, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020