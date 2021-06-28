Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Gwinji"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
 
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.  
 
In '''July 2018''', '''Tatenda Gwinji''' was elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.  
  
==Personal Details==
+
==Alleged Affair With [[Mary Mliswa]]==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
+
 
 +
On 27 June 2021, [[Susan Mutami]] alleged that Gwinji was having an extra marital affair with Mary-Mliswa Chikoka. Mutami alleged that she had evidence of the affair and that she would post it on her Twitter account. In a tweet Mutami said:
 +
 
 +
<blockquote>"PaChegutu apo mangwanani Tatenda Gwinji Chairman of Chegutu Rural District Council imwe boyfriend ya Tete Mary-Mliswa Chikoka mudzimai wemunhu. Mufunge file renyu nema pictures na tete musina kupfeka asvika kwandiri kuseni. Vari sei vana kumba nemudzimai?"</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/mutami_susan/status/1409044887878524931 Susan Mutami], ''Twitter'', Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 8: Line 11:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 998 votes, beating [[Gabriel Musarurwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and [[Oliver Bwititi]], independent with 59 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
+
2018 – elected to Ward 28 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 998 votes, beating [[Gabriel Musarurwa]] of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and [[Oliver Bwititi]], independent with 59 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 
 
==Events==
 
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
+
<references/>
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 10:12, 28 June 2021

In July 2018, Tatenda Gwinji was elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 998 votes.

Alleged Affair With Mary Mliswa

On 27 June 2021, Susan Mutami alleged that Gwinji was having an extra marital affair with Mary-Mliswa Chikoka. Mutami alleged that she had evidence of the affair and that she would post it on her Twitter account. In a tweet Mutami said:

"PaChegutu apo mangwanani Tatenda Gwinji Chairman of Chegutu Rural District Council imwe boyfriend ya Tete Mary-Mliswa Chikoka mudzimai wemunhu. Mufunge file renyu nema pictures na tete musina kupfeka asvika kwandiri kuseni. Vari sei vana kumba nemudzimai?"

[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chegutu RDC with 998 votes, beating Gabriel Musarurwa of MDC-Alliance with 247 votes and Oliver Bwititi, independent with 59 votes. [2] [3]

Further Reading

  1. Susan Mutami, Twitter, Published: June 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
  2. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  3. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tatenda_Gwinji&oldid=106834"