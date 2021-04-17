Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Makasi"
Tatenda Makasi is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founder and leader of Destiny Life Ministries.
Anointed Water
Makasi is known in Gwanda for his unique and rather unconventional method of deliverance and healing through water that when one drinks, shows them visions of their enemies intended bad acts. In an interview with The Chronicle, Makasi said God bestowed upon him the power to use water for people to visualise acts of bad perpetrators to their lives.[1]
