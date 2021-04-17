[[File:Anointed Water.jpg|thumb |left |Tatenda Makasi's Anointed Water]] Makasi is known in [[Gwanda]] for his unique and rather unconventional method of deliverance and healing through water that when one drinks, shows them visions of their enemies intended bad acts. In an interview with [[The Chronicle]], Makasi said God bestowed upon him the power to use water for people to visualise acts of bad perpetrators to their lives.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/prophet-tatenda-makasi-trends-with-visionary-anointing-water/ Prophet Tatenda Makasi trends with visionary anointing water], ''The Chronicle'', Published: April 16, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021</ref>

[[File:Anointed Water.jpg|thumb|Tatenda Makasi's Anointed Water]] Makasi is known in [[Gwanda]] for his unique and rather unconventional method of deliverance and healing through water that when one drinks, shows them visions of their enemies intended bad acts. In an interview with [[The Chronicle]], Makasi said God bestowed upon him the power to use water for people to visualise acts of bad perpetrators to their lives.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/prophet-tatenda-makasi-trends-with-visionary-anointing-water/ Prophet Tatenda Makasi trends with visionary anointing water], ''The Chronicle'', Published: April 16, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021</ref>

Prophet Tatenda Makasi

Tatenda Makasi is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founder and leader of Destiny Life Ministries.

PM Studios

Prophet Tatenda Makasi owns PM Studios. The studio was opened in 2018. In 2019, Makasi offered to record inmates at Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Gwanda. PM Studios offered free recording sessions to Gwanda artists as a way of enabling them to grow and get some airwave on radios nationally.[2]