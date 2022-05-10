Mavetera was first elected a member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. She joined ZANU PF and rose through the ranks to be Provincial Secretary for Indigenization. Before that she had been a national member and a provincial member in Zimbabwe Youth Council Board.<ref name="P"/> She was elected Zanu-PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP in 2018.<ref name="C"/>

Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera is a popular Zimbabwean actress, talk show hostess and businesswoman. She rose to national stardom when she featured in Zimbabwe's first soap Studio 263 in the New Millenium. Mavetera is a politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

Background

She grew up in Gweru.[1]

Age

Mavetera was born on 26 May 1986.[2]

Husband

Edmore[3]

Children

Dariene and Daniel[3]

Education

Matevera did her primary education at Riverside Primary School and then later went to Nashville High School. She did “A” Levels at Denmark College.[2][1]

In 2019 Mavetera was said to be studying for a Doctorate in Business Leadership. She is a holder of a Masters Degree in Strategic Marketing from Midlands State University and a BSc Management/Marketing Degree from Women’s University in Africa.[3][2]

Acting career

Mavetera made a mark in the acting industry when she played the role of 'Tendai Jari' in studio 263. Her acting prowess was to be hounoured in 2003 when she won a National Arts Merit Awards in the Best Actress category.[4] After some time she quit acting and started hosting a talk show in 2005. The show was entitled 'Timeout with Tatenda', and it tackled topical issues which affect the day today lives of people. It also gave people a chance to talk about their problems and confront each other as they try to find a solution.[5] The show only ran for one season before disappearing. In 2013, she bounced back into acting featuring in the film 'The Zimbabwe I Know'. The film was produced by renowned Nigerian star Ejike Asiegbu.[6]

Politics

Mavetera was first elected a member of parliament in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. She joined ZANU PF and rose through the ranks to be Provincial Secretary for Indigenization. Before that she had been a national member and a provincial member in Zimbabwe Youth Council Board.[2] She was elected Zanu-PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP in 2018.[3]

Mavetera is occasionally assigned to act as Speaker of the National Assembly in the absence of Jacob Mudenda and his deputy Tsitsi Gezi.[1]

Kidnaping Claims

In 2008 she was dragged before the courts for allegedly helping her sister Charlotte Chivavarirwa to kidnap a Harare woman accusing her of having an affair with the latter's husband. The incident occurred when the sisters discovered an SMS from the victim's phone which was sent to Chivavarirwa's husband.[7]











