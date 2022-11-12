In November 2022, Mkuruva won his first major silverware since arriving in the United States of America when Michigan Stars were confirmed the 2022 National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) champions.<ref name="Pindula News">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/08/former-dynamos-goalkeeper-tatenda-mkuruva-wins-first-major-silverware-in-usa/ Former Dynamos Goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva Wins First Major Silverware In USA], ''Staff Reporter'', published: 08 November 2022, retrieved: 12 November 2022</ref>

Mukuruva joined Michigan Stars in March 2021, initially on a short-term deal that was set to expire on 30 November 2021. He renewed his contract in April which was set to expire on 30 November 2022.

In his first season in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] Mkuruva helped Dynamos to win its 21st league title.

Tatenda Mkuruva is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Michigan Stars Football Club which competes in the National Independent Soccer Association in the United States of America.[1]

Mkuruva has also played for South African Premier Soccer League team Cape Town City F.C. and the Zimbabwe national team.

Before he moved to South Africa he played for Dynamos Football Club as a goalkeeper. He became one of the youngest goalkeepers to play for the Dynamos senior team in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League when he was doing his ‘A’ level studies at Prince Edward School [2]

Background

Mkuruva was born on the 4th of January in 1996.[3]

Education

Mkuruva attended Prince Edward School In Harare where he played in the school's senior soccer team which is also known as the Lions.

Professional career

Mkuruva started playing as a goalkeeper at primary education level, and went on to be the Prince Edward team goalkeeper in his 3rd year in high school.

He joined Friendly Academy a football which was founded by Richard Solobala and junior football coach Partridge Muskwe [4] where he has grown to claim the Dynamos first choice sport after the injury of Artwell Mukandi.

In 2014 the presence of Tonderai Ndiraya a former Dynamos coaching staff helped Mkuruva push his career to higher levels, he was appointed the goalkeepers' trainer for his high school team [2] Mkuruva was selected for an American Universities Scholarship program to further his career.

In his first season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Mkuruva helped Dynamos to win its 21st league title.

NISA Champion

In November 2022, Mkuruva won his first major silverware since arriving in the United States of America when Michigan Stars were confirmed the 2022 National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) champions.

International career

Mkuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23 Young Warriors squad against Morocco in November 2014. He has also featured for the senior national side under the guidance of former Dembare gaffer, Callisto Pasuwa. He was part of the history making under 23 side that made history by qualifying for the All Africa Games for the first time since the nation hosted the games in 1995.

Competitions Competed In

Hammer and Tongues Schools Soccer Tournament- 2014

AFCON Qualifier Games - 2014 (playing for the Warriors).

CHAN Preliminary Round Games

Accolades

2014 Hammer and Tongues School Tournament

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.[6]

Mkuruva (in yellow jersey) celebrating with Dynamos after winning the 2014 League















