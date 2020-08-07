Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Mukuruva"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name =
| birth_name =
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1996|1|4}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
| years_active =
| years_active =
| era =
| era =
|−
| employer =
|+
| employer =
| organization =
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|−
| known_for = Playing for Dynamos Football Club
|+
| known_for = Playing for Dynamos Football Club
|−
| notable_works = Played for the [[
|+
| notable_works = Played for the [[Warriors]]
| style =
| style =
| home_town =
| home_town =
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
}}
}}
|−
'''Tatenda Mukuruva''' is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who
|+
'''Tatenda Mukuruva''' is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who for [[Dynamos Football Club]] as a goalkeeper. He became one of the youngest goalkeepers to play for the Dynamos senior team in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. Mukuruva his ‘A’ level studies at [[Prince Edward School]] <ref name="Dynamos: Talent & Brains">Langton Nyakwenda, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=17311 Dynamos: Talent & Brains], ‘Sunday Mail’, Published: 19 october 2014, Retrieved: 28 November 2014</ref>
|−
== Background ==
|+
==Background==
Mukuruva was born on the 4th of January in 1996.<ref name="madembare">, [http://www.madembare.com/player/mukuruva-tatenda/#.VZLcuUIYh5c Tatenda Mukuruva],''MaDembare'', retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref>
Mukuruva was born on the 4th of January in 1996.<ref name="madembare">, [http://www.madembare.com/player/mukuruva-tatenda/#.VZLcuUIYh5c Tatenda Mukuruva],''MaDembare'', retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref>
|−
== Education ==
|+
==Education==
Mukuruva attended [[Prince Edward School]] In [[Harare]] where he played in the school's senior soccer team which is also known as the Lions.
Mukuruva attended [[Prince Edward School]] In [[Harare]] where he played in the school's senior soccer team which is also known as the Lions.
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
==International career==
==International career==
|−
Mukuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23
|+
Mukuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23 against Morocco in November 2014. He has also featured for the senior national side under the guidance of former Dembare gaffer, [[Callisto Pasuwa]]. He was part of the history making under 23 side that made history by qualifying for the All Africa Games for the first time since the nation hosted the games in 1995.
|−
== Competitions Competed In ==
|+
==Competitions Competed In==
*[[Hammer and Tongues Schools Soccer Tournament]]- 2014
*[[Hammer and Tongues Schools Soccer Tournament]]- 2014
*AFCON Qualifier Games - 2014 (playing for the Warriors).
*AFCON Qualifier Games - 2014 (playing for the Warriors).
*CHAN Preliminary Round Games
*CHAN Preliminary Round Games
|−
== Accolades==
|+
==Accolades==
|−
|+
2014
|−
*Best Goalkeeper
|+
*Best Goalkeeper the Tournament.<ref name="machaya">B. Machaya, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/06/04/pe-retain-hammer-tongues-title PE retain Hammer & Tongues title],''Daily News'', published: 4 Jun 2014,retrieved:30 Jun 2015"</ref>
|−
== Gallery ==
|+
==Gallery==
<gallery>
<gallery>
File:Tatenda_mukuruva_02.jpg| Mukuruva (in yellow jersey) celebrating with Dynamos after winning the 2014 League
File:Tatenda_mukuruva_02.jpg| Mukuruva (in yellow jersey) celebrating with Dynamos after winning the 2014 League
|Line 136:
|Line 136:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Footballers]]
Latest revision as of 08:06, 7 August 2020
|Tatenda Mukuruva
Tatenda Mukuruva
|Born
|January 4, 1996
|Residence
|Budiriro, Harare
|Education
|Occupation
|Employer
|Michigan Stars (USA)
|Known for
|Playing for Dynamos Football Club
|Notable work
|Played for the Warriors
Tatenda Mukuruva is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who played for Dynamos Football Club as a goalkeeper. He became one of the youngest goalkeepers to play for the Dynamos senior team in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Mukuruva did his ‘A’ level studies at Prince Edward School [1] He joined Michigan Stars in 2019 where he is playing his football after leaving Buildcon of Zambia.
Contents
Background
Mukuruva was born on the 4th of January in 1996.[2]
Education
Mukuruva attended Prince Edward School In Harare where he played in the school's senior soccer team which is also known as the Lions.
Professional career
Mukuruva started playing as a goalkeeper at primary education level, and went on to be the Prince Edward team goalkeeper in his 3rd year in high school. He joined Friendly Academy a football which was founded by Richard Solobala and junior football coach Partridge Muskwe [3] where he has grown to claim the Dynamos first choice sport after the injury of Artwell Mukandi. In 2014 the presence of Tonderai Ndiraya a former Dynamos coaching staff helped Mukuruva push his career to higher levels, he was appointed the goalkeepers trainer for his high school team [1] Mukuruva was selected for an American Universities Scholarship program to further his career. In his first season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Mukuruva helped Dynamos to win it’s 21st league title.
International career
Mukuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23 against Morocco in November 2014. He has also featured for the senior national side under the guidance of former Dembare gaffer, Callisto Pasuwa. He was part of the history making under 23 side that made history by qualifying for the All Africa Games for the first time since the nation hosted the games in 1995.
Competitions Competed In
- Hammer and Tongues Schools Soccer Tournament- 2014
- AFCON Qualifier Games - 2014 (playing for the Warriors).
- CHAN Preliminary Round Games
Accolades
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner (2014 with Dynamos Football Club
- Best Goalkeeper at the 2014 Hammer and Tongues School Tournament.[4]
Gallery
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Langton Nyakwenda, Dynamos: Talent & Brains, ‘Sunday Mail’, Published: 19 october 2014, Retrieved: 28 November 2014
- ↑ , Tatenda Mukuruva,MaDembare, retrieved:30 Jun 2015"
- ↑ Brian Nkiwane, Friendly Academy secures scholarships for two players, ‘The standard’, Published: 21 July 2013, Retrieved: 28 November 2014
- ↑ B. Machaya, PE retain Hammer & Tongues title,Daily News, published: 4 Jun 2014,retrieved:30 Jun 2015"