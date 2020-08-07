Mukuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23 against Morocco in November 2014. He has also featured for the senior national side under the guidance of former Dembare gaffer, [[Callisto Pasuwa]]. He was part of the history making under 23 side that made history by qualifying for the All Africa Games for the first time since the nation hosted the games in 1995.

'''Tatenda Mukuruva''' is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who played for [[Dynamos Football Club]] as a goalkeeper. He became one of the youngest goalkeepers to play for the Dynamos senior team in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. Mukuruva did his ‘A’ level studies at [[Prince Edward School]] <ref name="Dynamos: Talent & Brains">Langton Nyakwenda, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=17311 Dynamos: Talent & Brains], ‘Sunday Mail’, Published: 19 october 2014, Retrieved: 28 November 2014</ref> He joined Michigan Stars in 2019 where he is playing his football after leaving Buildcon of Zambia.

Background

Mukuruva was born on the 4th of January in 1996.[2]

Education

Professional career

Mukuruva started playing as a goalkeeper at primary education level, and went on to be the Prince Edward team goalkeeper in his 3rd year in high school. He joined Friendly Academy a football which was founded by Richard Solobala and junior football coach Partridge Muskwe [3] where he has grown to claim the Dynamos first choice sport after the injury of Artwell Mukandi. In 2014 the presence of Tonderai Ndiraya a former Dynamos coaching staff helped Mukuruva push his career to higher levels, he was appointed the goalkeepers trainer for his high school team [1] Mukuruva was selected for an American Universities Scholarship program to further his career. In his first season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Mukuruva helped Dynamos to win it’s 21st league title.

International career

Mukuruva represented Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors Under 23 against Morocco in November 2014. He has also featured for the senior national side under the guidance of former Dembare gaffer, Callisto Pasuwa. He was part of the history making under 23 side that made history by qualifying for the All Africa Games for the first time since the nation hosted the games in 1995.

Accolades

