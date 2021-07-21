In 2012 Mungofa participated in an international car design competition where he came third. The ceremony was in Croatia and unfortunately, he could not travel. He said it was then that he realised that if ever he wanted to be involved in the design and manufacturing of cars he would need to do it on his own.<ref name="EM"/>

Tatenda Mungofa is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur based in South Africa. He started a car designing company called Mureza Automotive Company in South Africa together with other co-owners, Ms Pheladi Chiloane and Ms Thulisa Sosibo.

Background

Tatenda Mungofa was born in Harare to Mr Jealous Mungofa and Rosa Tayo. He grew up in Warren Park.[1]

Education

Tatenda Mungofa did his primary education at Alfred Beit Primary School, secondary education at Mavhudzi High School and finally his A-level at Fletcher High School.[1]

Career Before Mureza Auto Co.

Between 2007 and 2010 Mungofa tried to secure a job with any of the car manufacturers in the world. He applied to design colleges and car manufacturing companies with no luck. At one point, Tatenda Mungofa said he went for an interview at Toyota Zimbabwe for an apprenticeship and failed.

In 2012 Mungofa participated in an international car design competition where he came third. The ceremony was in Croatia and unfortunately, he could not travel. He said it was then that he realised that if ever he wanted to be involved in the design and manufacturing of cars he would need to do it on his own.[1]

Mureza Auto Co.

Mungofa is the Chief Executive Officer of South African automotive company Mureza Auto Company. He came up with the name Mureza which is a Shona name for a flag.[2]