Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Mungofa"

Tatenda Mungofa is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur based in South Africa. He started a car designing company called Mureza Automotive Company in South Africa together with other co-owners, Ms Pheladi Chiloane and Ms Thulisa Sosibo.
Background
Tatenda Mungofa is the Chief Executive Officer of South African automotive company Mureza Auto Company. He came up with the name Mureza which is a Shona name for a flag.[1]