Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Mungofa"

Tatenda Mungofa is the Chief Executive Officer of South African automotive company Mureza Auto Company. He came up with the name Mureza which is a [[Shona]] name for a flag.<ref name="zimtrending">Philomina, [https://zimtrending.co.zw/2019/12/14/mureza-to-start-assembling-cars-locally-next-year/], ''Zim Trending, Published: 14 December, 2019, Accessed: 7 December, 2020''</ref>

Tatenda Mungofa is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur based in South Africa. He started a car designing company called Mureza Automotive Company in South Africa together with other co-owners, Ms Pheladi Chiloane and Ms Thulisa Sosibo.

