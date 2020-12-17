Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Shopera"
|Dr.
Tatenda Shopera
|Born
|Masvingo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|Washington University in St Louis, Jacobs University Bremen
|Occupation
|Scientist
|Employer
|Pfizer
Tatenda Shopera a Zimbabwean scientist who is part of the Pfizer team which developed the COVID-19 vaccine.
Background
Shopera was born in Masvingo and grew up in Harare's Mbare suburb during the pre-independence era.[1][2]
Education
He did his Ordinary and Advanced Levels at Harare High School. He majored in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Accounting at Advanced Level and he passed with excellent grades.
Shopera holds a PhD in Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St Louis and a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the same university.
Between 2009-2012 he studied BSc in Chemical Engineering at Jacobs University Bremen.[2]
Career
He is part of the Pfizer team that developed the COVID-19 in conjunction with BioNTech.ref name="Chronicle"/>
References
- ↑ Gibbs Dube, Zimbabwean Doctor Part of Team That Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, VOA Zimbabwe, Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Mashudu Netsianda, Zim scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough, The Chronicle, Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020