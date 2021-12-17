Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Tsvanhu"
In July 2018, Tatenda Tsvanhu was elected to Ward 28 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 817 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chikomba RDC with 817 votes, beating Abisha Ngorima of MDC Alliance with 240 votes and Kenia Mutizwa of PRC with 78 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
