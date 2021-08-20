Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Zengeni"

She graduated from [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]] in ''' 2017 ''' with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Hospitality and Tourism. <br/>

Tatenda Zengeni was born in Harare and attended primary school at [[Khumalo Primary School]] and [[Henrylow Primary School]] in Bulawayo and [[Avonlea Primary School]] in Harare. She obtained her Ordinary Level Certificate at [[St John's High school ]] and proceeded to do her Advanced level Studies at [[Elephant College]]. She graduated from [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]] in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Hospitality and Tourism.

See [[Chess In Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Tatenda Zengeni won the National Ladies Chess Championships in 2012 and has represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014 and 2016. She also represented Zimbabwe at the CUCSA Games in 2014 and 2016.

Childhood and Education

Tatenda Zengeni was born in Harare and attended primary school at Khumalo Primary School and Henrylow Primary School in Bulawayo and Avonlea Primary School in Harare.

She obtained her O Level Certificate at St John's High School and proceeded to do her A level Studies at Elephant College.

She graduated from Chinhoyi University of Technology in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Hospitality and Tourism.



Chess Career

2006

First in the U14 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.

2008

First in the U16 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.

2012

First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.