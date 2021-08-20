Difference between revisions of "Tatenda Zengeni"
|Personal information
|National team
|Zimbabwe
|Born
|June 12, 1992
Tatenda Zengeni won the National Ladies Chess Championships in 2012 and has represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014 and 2016. She also represented Zimbabwe at the CUCSA Games in 2014 and 2016.
See Chess In Zimbabwe.
Childhood and Education
Tatenda Zengeni was born in Harare and attended primary school at Khumalo Primary School and Henrylow Primary School in Bulawayo and Avonlea Primary School in Harare.
She obtained her O Level Certificate at St John's High School and proceeded to do her A level Studies at Elephant College.
She graduated from Chinhoyi University of Technology in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Hospitality and Tourism.
Chess Career
2006
First in the U14 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.
2008
First in the U16 Girls section at National Scholars Chess Championships.
2012
First at the National Ladies Chess Championships.