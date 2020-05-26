Difference between revisions of "Taurai Choga"

In July 2018, Taurai Choga was elected to Ward 16 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3740 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Mutare RDC with 3740 votes, beating Myson Mutanga of MDC-Alliance with 536 votes, Dairayi Christopher Mafana, independent with 383 votes and Hondo Munotyaani of PRC with 203 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

