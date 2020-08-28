Difference between revisions of "Taurai Mteki"

In 1996 young Mteki, earned several great honors. In Germany, in town of Oelsnitz, he was awarded a silver medal, being the first ever African to receive this honor, for his work in bringing the art of sculpture to the town. This medal was one of a limited production of 100 pieces to be given as honors to the “World’s Rich and Famous” who visit that town. In 1997 Bryn went on a “Historic European Tour”, where he attended some sculpture workshops in Germany and London. Again in Germany he was honored with silver medals in the towns of Auerbach and Adorf.<ref name="tradezimbabwe"> [https://www.tradezimbabwe.com/newsrelease/huge-potential-market-stone-sculptures/], ''ZimTrade, Published: 11 October, 2016, Accessed: 28 August, 2020''</ref>

Taurai Mteki is a Zimbabwean sculptor, musician, businessman cum politician. Mteki contested in the 2018 elections and ran for the presidential office as an independent candidate.

Background

The world renowned artist Bryn Taurai Mteki, a.k.a. Sekurutau, set a mark with his large sculpture titled “Chippi”, which was unveiled during the sixth All-Africa Games, hosted in Zimbabwe in September 1995. This sculpture also served as the games mascot. It is 2.5 meters high and is now displayed at the National Sports Stadium alongside the Games' Flame, as a part of the permanent collection.

In 1996 young Mteki, earned several great honors. In Germany, in town of Oelsnitz, he was awarded a silver medal, being the first ever African to receive this honor, for his work in bringing the art of sculpture to the town. This medal was one of a limited production of 100 pieces to be given as honors to the “World’s Rich and Famous” who visit that town. In 1997 Bryn went on a “Historic European Tour”, where he attended some sculpture workshops in Germany and London. Again in Germany he was honored with silver medals in the towns of Auerbach and Adorf.[1]

Launching Branded water

Renowned sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki, aka Sekurutau, launched branded water called Mvura in 2018.[2]