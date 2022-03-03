Gorden Taurai Nzira is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

He was born in Nketa. Nzira left for South Africa due to the economic situation in Zimbabwe.[1]

Children

In 2010, Taurai Nzira married Nandipa and as of July 2012, the couple has a daughter.[1]

Career

Taurai Nzira was one of the pioneers of Zimpraise. He released a second album Impilo Yami in 2007. In the same year, he worked with Bethen Pasinawako on Ishe ndoda and Pastor G on the track Turura.

Nzira also worked with other musicians such as Otis Ngwabi in 2005 on Izenzo Zakho, Sanii Makhalima and Pastor Prince Mafukidze. Sebastian Magacha described Taurai Nzira as his mentor.[1]