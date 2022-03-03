In 2006, Taurai Nzira was nominated for the [[Zimbabwe Music Awards]] (ZIMA) in the Best Gospel Artiste (Male) and Best Urban Grooves Artiste (Male) categories.<ref name="ZJ"/>

Gorden Taurai Nzira is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

He was born in Nketa. Nzira left for South Africa due to the economic situation in Zimbabwe.[1]

Age

He was born on 29 May.[2]

Children

In 2010, Taurai Nzira married Nandipa and as of July 2012, the couple has a daughter.[1]

Career

Taurai Nzira was one of the pioneers of Zimpraise. He released a second album Impilo Yami in 2007. In the same year, he worked with Bethen Pasinawako on Ishe ndoda and Pastor G on the track Turura.

Nzira also worked with other musicians such as Otis Ngwabi in 2005 on Izenzo Zakho, Sanii Makhalima and Pastor Prince Mafukidze. Sebastian Magacha described Taurai Nzira as his mentor.

He contributed on the track Let God be God on Yadah Praise’s 11-track gospel album Thanksgiving Concert.

Yadah Praise consisted of 18 Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa, Forward in Faith, (Zaoga FIF) International Ministries South Africa branch members and Nzira was the music director of the live recording.

The album was a live DVD and CD gospel album recorded at the Victory Theatre in Johannesburg and was released on 15 May 2012.[1]

Awards

In 2006, Taurai Nzira was nominated for the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) in the Best Gospel Artiste (Male) and Best Urban Grooves Artiste (Male) categories.[2]

Discography

Albums

Impilo Yami (2007) Seiko (2006)