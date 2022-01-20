Difference between revisions of "Tavapa Mukambirwa"
In July 2018, Tavapa Mukambirwa was elected to Ward 21 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1120 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 21 Buhera RDC with 1120 votes, beating Thomas (Twin2) Chivenge of MDC Alliance with 818 votes and Admire Chigonera of PRC with 83 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
