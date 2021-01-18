Difference between revisions of "Tavaziva Madzinga"

In 2021 Madzinga was appointed by BRITAM as CEO, effective February 1. He replaced Benson Wairegi who retired after 40 years.

Tavaziva Madzinga is a Zimbabwean born business executive. He is mostly known for his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland), the world’s second-largest reinsurer. He is a qualified Actuary and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (FIA) and the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).

Career

Swiss Re

Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

BRITAM

In 2021 Madzinga was appointed by BRITAM as CEO, effective February 1. He replaced Benson Wairegi who retired after 40 years.

Old Mutual

Before joining Swiss Re, Madzinga was regional CEO for South & East Africa at Old Mutual. He had been with Old Mutual since 2007.