Difference between revisions of "Tavaziva Madzinga"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
===Swiss Re===
===Swiss Re===
Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
|+
|+
|+
===Old Mutual===
===Old Mutual===
Latest revision as of 13:16, 18 January 2021
|Tavaziva Madzinga
|Born
|Tavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga
|Education
|Bachelor of Business Science in Actuarial Science
|Alma mater
|University of Cape Town
|Occupation
|Business Executive
|Employer
|Swiss Re
|Known for
|CEO of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland)
|Website
|linkedin
Tavaziva Madzinga is a Zimbabwean born business executive. He is mostly known for his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland), the world’s second-largest reinsurer. He is a qualified Actuary and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (FIA) and the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).
Career
Swiss Re
Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
BRITAM
In 2021 Madzinga was appointed by BRITAM as CEO, effective February 1. He replaced Benson Wairegi who retired after 40 years.
Old Mutual
Before joining Swiss Re, Madzinga was regional CEO for South & East Africa at Old Mutual. He had been with Old Mutual since 2007.