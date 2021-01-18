Difference between revisions of "Tavaziva Madzinga"

Pindula

Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
 
Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
===BRITAM===
In 2021 Madzinga was appointed by BRITAM as CEO, effective February 1. He replaced Benson Wairegi who retired after 40 years.
  
 
===Old Mutual===
 
===Old Mutual===

Tavaziva Madzinga
Tava Madzinga.jpg
BornTavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga
EducationBachelor of Business Science in Actuarial Science
Alma materUniversity of Cape Town
OccupationBusiness Executive
EmployerSwiss Re
Known forCEO of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland)
Websitelinkedin.com/in/tavaziva-madzinga-55573a25/

Tavaziva Madzinga is a Zimbabwean born business executive. He is mostly known for his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiss Re (UK & Ireland), the world’s second-largest reinsurer. He is a qualified Actuary and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (FIA) and the Actuarial Society of South Africa (FASSA).

Career

Swiss Re

Madzinga joined Swiss Re in 2016 becoming the Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

BRITAM

In 2021 Madzinga was appointed by BRITAM as CEO, effective February 1. He replaced Benson Wairegi who retired after 40 years.

Old Mutual

Before joining Swiss Re, Madzinga was regional CEO for South & East Africa at Old Mutual. He had been with Old Mutual since 2007.

References

