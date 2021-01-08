Difference between revisions of "Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche"
Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche was a Zimbabwean veteran golf referee, coach and administrator.
Career
He previously served as the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) vice-president and president of the Manicaland Golf Union.
Known for his Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion (MARUPS), he is credited for unearthing local professional golfer Biggy Chibvuri, who competed on the West African Golf Tour.[1]
Death
Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Takudzwa Chitsiga, ZGA mourns Mabikacheche, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021