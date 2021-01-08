Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche was a Zimbabwean veteran golf referee, coach and administrator.

Career

He previously served as the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) vice-president and president of the Manicaland Golf Union.

Known for his Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion (MARUPS), he is credited for unearthing local professional golfer Biggy Chibvuri, who competed on the West African Golf Tour.[1]

Death

Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[1]