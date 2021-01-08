The Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion was awarded the Best Golf Development Programme by ZGA, while Mabikacheche was also recognised by the organisers of the [[Annual National Sports Awards]] for promoting golf in all communities.<ref name="ND"/ >

Career

He previously served as the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) vice-president and president of the Manicaland Golf Union. He was also the public relations officer for the ZGA.

Known for his Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion (MARUPS) founded in 2013[1], he is credited for unearthing local professional golfer Biggy Chibvuri, who competed on the West African Golf Tour.[2]

Mabikacheche also worked as a golf columnist for Alpha Media Holdings newspapers NewsDay and its sister paper The Standard.[3]

Awards & Honours

The Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion was awarded the Best Golf Development Programme by ZGA, while Mabikacheche was also recognised by the organisers of the Annual National Sports Awards for promoting golf in all communities.[3]

Death

Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[2]