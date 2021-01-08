Difference between revisions of "Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche"
'''Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] veteran golf referee, coach and administrator. He played a pivotal role in trying to spread golf around the country, a sport which has always been considered elite.
Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche was a Zimbabwean veteran golf referee, coach and administrator. He played a pivotal role in trying to spread golf around the country, a sport which has always been considered elite.
Career
He previously served as the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) vice-president and president of the Manicaland Golf Union. He was also the public relations officer for the ZGA.
Known for his Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion (MARUPS) founded in 2013[1], he is credited for unearthing local professional golfer Biggy Chibvuri, who competed on the West African Golf Tour.[2]
Mabikacheche also worked as a golf columnist for Alpha Media Holdings newspapers NewsDay and its sister paper The Standard.[3]
Awards & Honours
The Mabikacheche Rural and Urban Sports Promotion was awarded the Best Golf Development Programme by ZGA, while Mabikacheche was also recognised by the organisers of the Annual National Sports Awards for promoting golf in all communities.[3]
Death
Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[2]
References
- ↑ Tatenda Gondo, Former Zimbabwe Golf Association vice president Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche dies, Sports Rifle, Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Takudzwa Chitsiga, ZGA mourns Mabikacheche, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Daniel Nhakaniso, Respected golf administrator Mabikacheche dies of COVID-19, NewsDay, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021