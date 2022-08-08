Kuleya made his senior debut for Doncaster Rovers on 9 November 2021 in the 3-2 win over Scunthorpe in Papa John’s Trophy and scored. <ref name="Yorkshire Post">, [https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/scunthorpe-2-doncaster-rovers-3-tavonga-kuleya-nets-on-senior-debut-as-rovers-progress-in-papa-johns-trophy-3451820 Scunthorpe 2 Doncaster Rovers 3: Tavonga Kuleya nets on senior debut as Rovers progress in Papa John’s Trophy], Published: 09 November 2021, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Tavonga Kuleya was born on 15 June 2004 in England. He is son to Martin Gumbochuma Kuleya , a former Old Hararians Rugby player and Zimbabwe karate national team player from 1989 to 1991. Tavonga is a grandson to former minister of Education William Gumbochuma Kuleya.<ref name="Zimbabwe Foreign Legion Official"> , [https://www . facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1035023344047956&id=196074604609505], Published: Date not given, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref>

No information could be found on his age , place of birth , or family .

'''Tavonga Kuleya''' is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Doncaster Rovers Football Club which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

'''Tavonga Kuleya''' is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Doncaster Rovers Football Club which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

Tavonga Kuleya is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Doncaster Rovers Football Club which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

Background

Tavonga Kuleya was born on 15 June 2004 in England. He is son to Martin Gumbochuma Kuleya, a former Old Hararians Rugby player and Zimbabwe karate national team player from 1989 to 1991. Tavonga is a grandson to former minister of Education William Gumbochuma Kuleya.[1]

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Kuleya made his senior debut for Doncaster Rovers on 9 November 2021 in the 3-2 win over Scunthorpe in Papa John’s Trophy and scored. [2]

Events