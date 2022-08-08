It’s helpful having worked with him previously. I know his style of play and what his expectations are, which will help me slot straight in. </blockquote>

<blockquote> I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer’s been important on my journey as he has taught me a lot of things.

He signed a professional contract with Doncaster Rovers in August 2022 following a successful trial.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/zim-starlet-tavonga-kuleya-signs-pro-deal-with-doncaster-rovers/ Zim starlet Tavonga Kuleya signs pro deal with Doncaster Rovers], Published: 02 August 2022, Retrieved 08 August 2022</ref> Kuleya, who joined Doncaster at the age of 14, said:

'''Tavonga Kuleya''' is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage who plays for Doncaster Rovers Football Club which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

Background

Tavonga Kuleya was born on 15 June 2004 in England. He is son to Martin Gumbochuma Kuleya, a former Old Hararians Rugby player and Zimbabwe karate national team player from 1989 to 1991. Tavonga is a grandson to former minister of Education William Gumbochuma Kuleya.[1]

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Kuleya made his senior debut for Doncaster Rovers on 9 November 2021 in the 3-2 win over Scunthorpe in Papa John’s Trophy and scored. [2]

Events

He signed a professional contract with Doncaster Rovers in August 2022 following a successful trial.[3] Kuleya, who joined Doncaster at the age of 14, said:

I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer’s been important on my journey as he has taught me a lot of things. It’s helpful having worked with him previously. I know his style of play and what his expectations are, which will help me slot straight in.