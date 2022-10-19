Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Chirewa"
Tawanda Chirewa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the English club Ipswich Town Football Club.
Chirewa signed his first professional contract a two-year contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, with the option of an additional year extension. He plays as a midfielder.[1]
- ↑ TAWANDA PENS PRO DEAL, Ipswich Town, published: 02 November 2020, retrieved: 19 October 2022