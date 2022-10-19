Chirewa signed his first professional contract a two-year contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, with the option of an additional year extension. <ref name="Ipswich">[https://www.itfc.co.uk/news/2020/november/tawanda-chiwera-signs-pro-deal-at-ipswich/ TAWANDA PENS PRO DEAL], ''Ipswich Town'', published: 02 November 2020, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

'''Tawanda Blessing Chirewa''' is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He plays as a midfielder for the English club Ipswich Town Football Club.

Background

Tawanda was born on 12 October 2003.

Career

Chirewa made his debut for Ipswich Town on 12 November 2019, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 0–1 away loss to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

His debut at JobServe Community Stadium saw him become Town's second youngest debutant ever, behind Connor Wickham, at just 16 years and 31 days old.[2]

He signed a two-year scholarship with Ipswich on 14 July 2020[3], and on 2 November that same year, he signed his first professional contract deal until 2022, with the option of an additional year extension.