Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Chitapi"

'''Tawanda Chitapi''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$44,817.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

Tawanda Chitapi is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe with effect from the 7th of September 2015. He was sworn in on the 16th of September 2015, in a ceremony at the Constitutional Court, by then Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. [1] Before his appointment as a judge, he worked worked as a senior legal practitioner in private legal practice as an advocate.[1]

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

