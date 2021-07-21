Pindula

Revision as of 08:17, 21 July 2021

Tawanda Gudhlanga

Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.

Career

Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of Zimbabwe's first regional radio station, Ya FM.[1]

He hosted the ZBCTv current affairs programme, Zimbabwe Today where he got to interview Government officials such as Mthuli Ncube.[2]

On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill[3] and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows Random Chat and ClassicJamSession.

Awards

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[4][5]

Death

