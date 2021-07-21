Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Gudhlanga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Tawanda Gudhlanga '''Tawanda Gudhlanga''' was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worke...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:17, 21 July 2021
Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.
Career
Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of Zimbabwe's first regional radio station, Ya FM.[1]
He hosted the ZBCTv current affairs programme, Zimbabwe Today where he got to interview Government officials such as Mthuli Ncube.[2]
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill[3] and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows Random Chat and ClassicJamSession.
Awards
In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[4][5]
Death
- ↑ Shepherd Maravanyika, Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM, Great Dyke News 24, Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Oliver Kazunga,Minister refutes allegations on RBZ, The Chronicle, Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Beatrice Sithole, Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out, The Patriot, Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Brighton Ncube, 16th Edition of NAMAs, My Bulawayo, Published: Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Full NAMA Winners List and ….., NewsoftheSouth, Published: February 22, 2017, Retrieved: July 21, 2021