|description= Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.

On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat'' and ''ClassicJamSession''.

He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>

Tawanda Gudhlanga

Career

Awards

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[4][5]

Death

Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19.