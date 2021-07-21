Pindula

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the [[NAMA]] for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.<ref name="MB">Brighton Ncube, [https://www.mybulawayo.com/16th-edition-namas/ 16th Edition of NAMAs], ''My Bulawayo'', Published: Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref><ref name="NS">[https://newsofthesouth.com/full-nama-winners-list-and/ Full NAMA Winners List and …..], ''NewsoftheSouth'', Published: February 22, 2017, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
 
*[[Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe]] Outstanding Journalist- radio 2017
*Institute of Project Management Best Radio Journalist 2016
*[[Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers]] Best radio Journalist 2016<ref name="ZBC"/>
  
 
==Death==
 
Tawanda Gudhlanga

Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.

Career

Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of Zimbabwe's first regional radio station, Ya FM.[1]

He hosted the ZBCTv current affairs programme, Zimbabwe Today where he got to interview Government officials such as Mthuli Ncube.[2]

On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill[3] and The Daily Dose, and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows Random Chat and ClassicJamSession.

Music

In 2009 he recorded a song, titled Bwela Mudzimu a duet with Andrew Kiposa and was included on the album Another Brick 3 which was produced by Mono Mukundu.[4]

Awards

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[5][6]

Death

Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19.

References

