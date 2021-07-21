Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Gudhlanga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Awards)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Death)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first regional radio station, Ya FM.<ref name="G">Shepherd Maravanyika, [https://greatdykenews24.co.zw/paralympics-legend-elliot-mujaji-joins-ya-fm/ Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM], ''Great Dyke News 24'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first regional radio station, Ya FM.<ref name="G">Shepherd Maravanyika, [https://greatdykenews24.co.zw/paralympics-legend-elliot-mujaji-joins-ya-fm/ Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM], ''Great Dyke News 24'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
|−
He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
|+
He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
|−
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat'' and ''ClassicJamSession''.
|+
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat'' and ''ClassicJamSession''.
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19.
|+
Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19 .
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 13:51, 21 July 2021
Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.
Career
Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of Zimbabwe's first regional radio station, Ya FM.[1]
He hosted the ZBCTv current affairs programme, Zimbabwe Today where he got to interview Government officials such as Mthuli Ncube.[2] He also hosted Economic Forum, Liquid Soil and Zim-China Mega Projects.
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill[3] and The Daily Dose, and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows Random Chat, African Spirituality and ClassicJamSession. His last show on Classic263 was on a Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm in January 2021. Gudhlanga stayed with Classic263 for over 12 years before joining Ya FM as a General Manager.[4]
Music
In 2009 he recorded a song, titled Bwela Mudzimu a duet with Andrew Kiposa and was included on the album Another Brick 3 which was produced by Mono Mukundu.[4]
Awards
In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[5][6]
- Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe Outstanding Journalist- radio 2017
- Institute of Project Management Best Radio Journalist 2016
- Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Best radio Journalist 2016[4]
Death
Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19 aged 41. He died on 21 July 2021 at his Zimre Park home in Harare.[7]
References
- ↑ Shepherd Maravanyika, Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM, Great Dyke News 24, Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Oliver Kazunga,Minister refutes allegations on RBZ, The Chronicle, Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Beatrice Sithole, Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out, The Patriot, Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 4.2 Terrence Mapurisana, Gudhlanga’s trademark; a deep baritone voice, ZBC, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Brighton Ncube, 16th Edition of NAMAs, My Bulawayo, Published: Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Full NAMA Winners List and ….., NewsoftheSouth, Published: February 22, 2017, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Former ZBC Journalist Tawanda Gudhlanga dies, ZBC, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021