On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat '', ''African Spirituality '' and ''ClassicJamSession''. His last show on Classic263 was on a Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm in January 2021. Gudhlanga stayed with Classic263 for over 12 years before joining Ya FM as a General Manager.<ref name="ZBC"/>

He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> He also hosted ''Economic Forum'', ''Liquid Soil'' and ''Zim-China Mega Projects''.

Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first regional radio station, Ya FM.<ref name="G">Shepherd Maravanyika, [https://greatdykenews24.co.zw/paralympics-legend-elliot-mujaji-joins-ya-fm/ Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM], ''Great Dyke News 24'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>

Tawanda Gudhlanga

Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.

Career

Music

In 2009 he recorded a song, titled Bwela Mudzimu a duet with Andrew Kiposa and was included on the album Another Brick 3 which was produced by Mono Mukundu.[4]

Awards

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[5][6]

Death

