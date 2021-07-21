Pindula

Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first regional radio station, Ya FM.<ref name="G">Shepherd Maravanyika, [https://greatdykenews24.co.zw/paralympics-legend-elliot-mujaji-joins-ya-fm/ Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM], ''Great Dyke News 24'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
 
Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of [[Zimbabwe]]'s first regional radio station, Ya FM.<ref name="G">Shepherd Maravanyika, [https://greatdykenews24.co.zw/paralympics-legend-elliot-mujaji-joins-ya-fm/ Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM], ''Great Dyke News 24'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
  
He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
He hosted the [[ZBC|ZBCTv]] current affairs programme, ''Zimbabwe Today'' where he got to interview Government officials such as [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="C">Oliver Kazunga,[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/minister-refutes-allegations-on-rbz/ Minister refutes allegations on RBZ], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> He also hosted ''Economic Forum'', ''Liquid Soil'' and ''Zim-China Mega Projects''.
  
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat'' and ''ClassicJamSession''.
On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as ''The Morning Grill''<ref name="P"> Beatrice Sithole, [https://www.thepatriot.co.zw/old_posts/motivational-corner-ebola-its-our-responsibility-to-keep-it-out-2/ Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out], ''The Patriot'', Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref> and ''The Daily Dose'', and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows ''Random Chat'', ''African Spirituality'' and ''ClassicJamSession''. His last show on Classic263 was on a Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm in January 2021. Gudhlanga stayed with Classic263 for over 12 years before joining Ya FM as a General Manager.<ref name="ZBC"/>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
  
Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19.
Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19 aged 41. He died on 21 July 2021 at his Zimre Park home in Harare.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/journalist-tawanda-gudhlanga-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Former ZBC Journalist Tawanda Gudhlanga dies], ''ZBC'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Tawanda Gudhlanga

Tawanda Gudhlanga was an award-winning Zimbabwean media personality and master of ceremonies. Gudhlanga worked for Classic 263 formerly Radio 1 and later Spot FM and hosted a variety of current affairs programmes on ZBC. He succumbed from Covid-19 in July 2021.

Career

Tawanda Gudhlanga was the General Manager of Zimbabwe's first regional radio station, Ya FM.[1]

He hosted the ZBCTv current affairs programme, Zimbabwe Today where he got to interview Government officials such as Mthuli Ncube.[2] He also hosted Economic Forum, Liquid Soil and Zim-China Mega Projects.

On Spot FM, Gudhlanga also hosted a variety of current affairs programmes such as The Morning Grill[3] and The Daily Dose, and after the station rebranded to Classic 263, Gudhlanga hosted the shows Random Chat, African Spirituality and ClassicJamSession. His last show on Classic263 was on a Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm in January 2021. Gudhlanga stayed with Classic263 for over 12 years before joining Ya FM as a General Manager.[4]

Music

In 2009 he recorded a song, titled Bwela Mudzimu a duet with Andrew Kiposa and was included on the album Another Brick 3 which was produced by Mono Mukundu.[4]

Awards

In 2017, Tawanda Gudhlanga won the NAMA for Outstanding Journalist in Radio.[5][6]

Death

Tawanda Gudhlanga died in July 2021 from Covid-19 aged 41. He died on 21 July 2021 at his Zimre Park home in Harare.[7]

References

  1. Shepherd Maravanyika, Paralympics Legend Elliot Mujaji Joins Ya FM, Great Dyke News 24, Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  2. Oliver Kazunga,Minister refutes allegations on RBZ, The Chronicle, Published: October 22, 2018, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  3. Beatrice Sithole, Motivational Corner :Ebola: It’s our responsibility to keep it out, The Patriot, Published: October 9, 2014, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 4.2 Terrence Mapurisana, Gudhlanga’s trademark; a deep baritone voice, ZBC, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  5. Brighton Ncube, 16th Edition of NAMAs, My Bulawayo, Published: Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  6. Full NAMA Winners List and ….., NewsoftheSouth, Published: February 22, 2017, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
  7. Former ZBC Journalist Tawanda Gudhlanga dies, ZBC, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
