Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Kabasa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman with Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry. He is also the founder and Managing director of Nielson Freight")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman with Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry. He is also the founder and Managing director of [[Nielson Freight]]
 
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman with Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry. He is also the founder and Managing director of [[Nielson Freight]]
 +
 +
[[Category:Transport]]

Latest revision as of 12:38, 27 April 2021

Tawanda Kabasa is a Zimbabwean businessman with Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry. He is also the founder and Managing director of Nielson Freight

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tawanda_Kabasa&oldid=102674"