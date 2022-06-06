Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Kabasa"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman with Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry. He is also the founder and Managing director of [[Nielson Freight]]
+
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman,Philanthropist and founder of [[Dzamabwe Group]].Tawanda  has Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry ,real estate and fuel. He is also the founder and Managing director of [[Nielson Freight]]
  
 
[[Category:Transport]]
 
[[Category:Transport]]

Latest revision as of 11:33, 6 June 2022

Tawanda Kabasa is a Zimbabwean businessman,Philanthropist and founder of Dzamabwe Group.Tawanda has Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry ,real estate and fuel. He is also the founder and Managing director of Nielson Freight

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tawanda_Kabasa&oldid=118279"