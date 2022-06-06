Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Kabasa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessman
|+
'''Tawanda Kabasa''' is a Zimbabwean businessmanVast interests in the transport and logistics industry . He is also the founder and Managing director of [[Nielson Freight]]
[[Category:Transport]]
[[Category:Transport]]
Latest revision as of 11:33, 6 June 2022
Tawanda Kabasa is a Zimbabwean businessman,Philanthropist and founder of Dzamabwe Group.Tawanda has Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry ,real estate and fuel. He is also the founder and Managing director of Nielson Freight