Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Kabasa"

Tawanda Kabasa is a Zimbabwean businessman,Philanthropist,politician ,Zanu-PF,secretary for health for ward 27 Huyuyu ,Ward 27 ,Chitangazuva District ,Mutoko and founder of Dzamabwe Group.Tawanda has Vast interests in the transport and logistics industry ,real estate and fuel. He is also the founder and Managing director of Nielson Freight

Personal profile

I am a reliable, confident, well organized, communicative and dedicated party cadre.

Compentencies

An extremely confident communicator

Self-motivated

Very well organized

Proven ability to learn quickly and to thrive in the midst of change.

Ability to work under pressure

Good communication skills

Political history

Tawanda grew up in a political family under the stewardship of his Father who was a long serving member of ,Ward 27 Chitangazuva District. Tawanda became a cell member after school, in 2005 and officiated at different capacities in the youth league to maintain the hegemony of Zanu PF.Tawanda was instrumental in mobilizing party youths in Mutoko district during the 2008 pre election and post election period . In 2015 he was then elected as Deputy Secretary for health for Huyuyu clear win Ward 27.

In the 2018 harmonized elections he was abroad pursuing business interests but supported the party ,with resource Mobilization, through his late father and political mentor Cde Kabasa.

Since the start of 2022 he has commenced various community development projects in Mutoko South constituency in a bid to reinforce His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa’s clarion call which has it that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Working with councilors in Mutoko South constituency to fund borehole drilling ,refurbishment of derelict buildings and infrastructure in schools and clinics

Mobilizing youths for sports and recreation activities that enhance egalitarian solidarity and social cohesion

Supporting the party in mobilizing cadres to attend rallies through providing transportation to and from rallies as well as food.

Assisting the elderly and disadvantaged community members to access health facilities and services.

==Current position==

Secretary for health for Chitangazuva district

==Current position==