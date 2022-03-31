Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Macheka"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Tawanda Macheka''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League. ==Career== In January 2022, Mac...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 18:57, 31 March 2022

Tawanda Macheka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Career

In January 2022, Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos ran out on December 31, 2021. He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint.[1][2]

In 2019, Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season.[3] In April 2020, Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from Dynamos Football Club.[4]

References

  1. Richard Zimunya, Macheka relishes S. Africa move, H-Metro, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
  2. Official: Tawanda Macheka completes transfer to SA top-flight club, Soccer24, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
  3. Tadious Manyepo, Chigowe overhauls Dynamos, The Chronicle, Published: January 21, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
  4. Farai Dziva, Top Dembare Marksman Joins Black Rhinos, ZimEye, Published: April 12, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tawanda_Macheka&oldid=116258"