Tawanda Macheka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.
Career
In January 2022, Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos ran out on December 31, 2021. He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint.[1][2]
In 2019, Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season.[3] In April 2020, Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from Dynamos Football Club.[4]
References
