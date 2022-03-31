Tawanda Macheka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Career

In January 2022, Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos ran out on December 31, 2021. He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint.[1][2]

In 2019, Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season.[3] In April 2020, Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from Dynamos Football Club.[4]