In February 2023, Macheke joined Moroka Swallows and signed a two-year contract with the Dube Birds.<ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/02/17/official-tawanda-macheke-unveiled-at-new-sa-club/ Official: Tawanda Macheke unveiled at new SA club], ''Soccer24'', Published: 17 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023 </ref>

He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint .<ref name=" HM "> Richard Zimunya, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheka-relishes-s-africa-move/ Macheka relishes S. Africa move], ''H-Metro'', Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: March 31 , 2022</ref><ref name="S"> [https://www. soccer24.co . zw / 2022 / 01 / 26 / official-tawanda-macheka-completes-transfer - to - sa - top - flight - club / Official: Tawanda Macheka completes transfer to SA top-flight club ], '' Soccer24 '', Published: January 26 , 2022 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022 </ref>

In January 2022 , Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at the Zimbabwean club [[ Black Rhinos Football Club |Black Rhinos ]] ran out on December 31, 2021.

In April 2020 , Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from [[ Dynamos Football Club]] .<ref name=" ZE "> Farai Dziva , [https://www. zimeye . net/2020/04/12 / top-dembare-marksman-joins - black - rhinos / Top Dembare Marksman Joins Black Rhinos ], '' ZimEye '', Published: April 12 , 2020 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

In 2019 , Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season .<ref name=" TChronicle "> Tadious Manyepo , [https://www. chronicle . co.zw / chigowe - overhauls - dynamos / Chigowe overhauls Dynamos ], '' The Chronicle '', Published: January 21 , 2019 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref> In April 2020 , Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from [[Dynamos Football Club]].<ref name=" ZE "> Farai Dziva , [https://www. zimeye . net / 2020 / 04 / 12 / top - dembare - marksman - joins - black - rhinos / Top Dembare Marksman Joins Black Rhinos ], '' ZimEye '', Published: April 12 , 2020 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

In 2019 , Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season.<ref name=" TChronicle "> Tadious Manyepo , [https://www. chronicle .co.zw/ chigowe - overhauls - dynamos / Chigowe overhauls Dynamos ], '' The Chronicle '', Published: January 21 , 2019 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

In January 2022 , Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Zimbabwean club [[Black Rhinos Football Club|Black Rhinos]] ran out on December 31, 2021. He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint .<ref name=" HM "> Richard Zimunya, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheka-relishes-s-africa-move/ Macheka relishes S. Africa move], ''H-Metro'' , Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref><ref name="S"> [https://www. soccer24 .co.zw/ 2022/01/26/official-tawanda-macheka-completes-transfer-to-sa-top - flight - club / Official: Tawanda Macheka completes transfer to SA top-flight club ], '' Soccer24 '', Published: January 26 , 2022 , Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>

'''Tawanda Macheka''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a striker for South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows. He has previously played for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.

'''Tawanda Macheka''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a striker for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Tawanda Macheka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows. He has previously played for Maritzburg United in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Career

In 2019, Macheka was one of five players retained by Dynamos from 2018 season.[1]

In April 2020, Tawanda Macheka joined Black Rhinos from Dynamos Football Club.[2]

In January 2022, Macheka joined Maritzburg United as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at the Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos ran out on December 31, 2021.

He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season following a successful trial stint.[3][4]

In February 2023, Macheke joined Moroka Swallows and signed a two-year contract with the Dube Birds.[5]