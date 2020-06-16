Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Majoni"

Tawanda Majoni is a seasoned journalist and has held senior newsroom positions locally and in the Southern African region. He is also a freelance journalist who has corresponded for numerous reputable international publications. Mr Majoni has extensive experience in public relations, marketing and media consultancy and is a human rights and democracy activist. He holds several academic and professional qualifications that include: MA in Philosophy; BA Honours in Philosophy; two diplomas, one in Journalism and the other in Communications and a Diploma in Marketing. He is also a board member of A Big Family Zimbabwe, a charitable organization promoting computer-based skills and communication in Zimbabwean schools.