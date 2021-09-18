Born and raised in Zimbabwe, he went to [[Milton High School]] in [[Bulawayo]]. ''' Manyimo ''' moved to New Zealand at 22. A few years later, he auditioned for Toi Whaakari - a New Zealand Drama School, and was accepted in ''' 2009 ''' . On completion in ''' 2011 ''' , he has since been involved in various theatre and screen productions.

Tawanda Manyimo is a Zimbabwean born actor who is now based in Auckland New Zealand. He has starred in movies such as the Hollywood film, Ghost in the Shell which stars global star Scarlett Johansson.

Background

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, he went to Milton High School in Bulawayo. Manyimo moved to New Zealand at 22. A few years later, he auditioned for Toi Whaakari - a New Zealand Drama School, and was accepted in 2009. On completion in 2011, he has since been involved in various theatre and screen productions.

Trivia

Manyimo is also a musician and plays guitar and percussion instruments.











