==Background==
Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Manyimomoved New Zealand at 22. A few years later, he auditioned for Toi Whaakari - a New Zealand Drama School, and was accepted in 2009. On completion in 2011, he has since been involved in various theatre and screen productions.
==Trivia==
|Tawanda Manyimo
|Born
|Tawanda Manyimo
Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Titirangi, Auckland, New Zealand
|Occupation
Tawanda Manyimo is a Zimbabwean born actor who is now based in Auckland New Zealand. He has starred in movies such as the Hollywood film, Ghost in the Shell which stars global star Scarlett Johansson.
Background
Born and raised in Zimbabwe, he went to Milton High School in Bulawayo. Manyimo moved to New Zealand at 22. A few years later, he auditioned for Toi Whaakari - a New Zealand Drama School, and was accepted in 2009. On completion in 2011, he has since been involved in various theatre and screen productions.
Trivia
Manyimo is also a musician and plays guitar and percussion instruments.