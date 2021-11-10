

Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise is Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League.

Background

Maswanhise was born in Zimbabwe and went to England when he was two years old. Tawanda's father Jeffrey Maswanhise is a former sprinter who represented Zimbabwe at the All-Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games, between 1998 and 2002.[1] His mother was also an athlete.[2]

Age

He was born on November 20, 2002.

Career

In May 2021, Maswanhise was included by Brendan Rogers in his matchday squad at Manchester United to give him an idea of what’s required to be a Premier League player.[3] Tawanda Maswanhise got his first senior men's team call up in November 2021 when he was included in Warriors’ coach Norman Mapeza’s 25-man squad for the 2022 World Cup dead rubbers against South Africa and Ethiopia.