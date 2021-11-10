Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Maswanhise"
In May 2021, Maswanhise was included by Brendan Rogers in his matchday squad at Manchester United to give him an idea of what’s required to be a Premier League player.<ref name="LM">Jordan Blackwell, [https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/brendan-rodgers-gives-first-team-5409689 Brendan Rodgers gives first-team chance to Leicester City teenager – and son of former sprinter], ''Leicester Mercury'', Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021</ref> Tawanda Maswanhise got his first senior men's team call up in November 2021 when he was included in Warriors’ coach [[Norman Mapeza]]’s 25-man squad for the 2022 World Cup dead rubbers against South Africa and Ethiopia.
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
|Tawanda Maswanhise
|Born
|Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise
November 20, 2002
Zimbabwe
|Employer
|Leicester City Football Club
|Known for
|Being a footballer
Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise is Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League.
Background
Maswanhise was born in Zimbabwe and went to England when he was two years old. Tawanda's father Jeffrey Maswanhise is a former sprinter who represented Zimbabwe at the All-Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games, between 1998 and 2002.[1] His mother was also an athlete.[2]
Age
He was born on November 20, 2002.
Career
In May 2021, Maswanhise was included by Brendan Rogers in his matchday squad at Manchester United to give him an idea of what’s required to be a Premier League player.[3] Tawanda Maswanhise got his first senior men's team call up in November 2021 when he was included in Warriors’ coach Norman Mapeza’s 25-man squad for the 2022 World Cup dead rubbers against South Africa and Ethiopia.
References
- ↑ Maswanhise scores, available for Warriors, The Herald, Published: November 8, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021
- ↑ Maswanhise: Sporting Heritage, LCFC, Published: August 2, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021
- ↑ Jordan Blackwell, Brendan Rodgers gives first-team chance to Leicester City teenager – and son of former sprinter, Leicester Mercury, Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: November 10, 2021