Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Muchehiwa"

Tawanda Muchehiwa is a second year journalism student at the Midlands State University. He was kidnapped on 30 July 2020 and tortured for three days after his captors accused him of involvement in the planning of ant-government protests that were planned for July 31.

Background

Muchehiwa is the nephew of ZimLIve editor Mduduzi Mathuthu who was also part of those targeted but they found him not at his home.

CCTV footage has emerged showing the abduction of activist Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. He was abducted in broad day light in July and was reportedly tortured for three days. The footage shows the abductors emerging from a white bakkie then forcing Muchehiwa into the same vehicle which then sped off. The captors accused him of involvement in the planning of anti-government protests.[1]

Edmund Kudzayi a Zimbabwean journalist obtained the CCTV footage on the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, told SABC News that it is authentic.

“The footage is authentic, there’s a Nissan bakkie there an mp300. They’d removed the registration plates from the back of the vehicle. The number was caught I think it’s camera 2 of the CCTV footage. They managed to get the contact details of the person who owns the vehicle and they spoke to him and he said he had no idea the car had been leased to a car hire company so then he got in touch with Impala Car Rental and the proprietor said yes the vehicle was hired by one of our regular customers. Impala Car Rental would know the name of that individual.”

