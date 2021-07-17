

Tawanda Mparati is a retired Zimbabwean footballer, former Soccer Star of the year and Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner. He played for How Mine Football Club and Dynamos Football Club as a midfielder.

Background

Tawanda Mparati was born on September 10, 1983.[1]

Wife

Tawanda Mparati is married to Wendy.[2]

Children

Mparati has three sons.The eldest is named Tatenda.[2]

Career

Mparati first featured, mainly for Division Two sides, and then played for the defunct Douglas Warriors, helping them to get promotion into Division One.

He joined Lengthens in 2007 on a loan. Tawanda Mparati briefly returned to Douglas Warriors before signing for Dynamos Football Club in 2011 when gaffer, Lloyd Mutasa, was still in charge.

During his reign at Dembare, Tawanda probably had the best club career of his life where he clinched four consecutive league titles with the club. In those four years, he was also named the Soccer Star of the year in 2013.[3] At the zenith of his career, Marazor as he is popularly known in football circles, was the Dembare captain during the 2013 season and managed to captain the side to a third successive title under the guidance of one of the most prolific coaches, Callisto Pasuwa. Following a successful stint with Dembare and the arrival of David Mandigora in replacement of Callisto Pasuwa, Mparati moved away from the glamour boys to join fellow premiership side How Mine Football Club.

Mparati last played for a club, in the lower division, owned by sportscaster Barry Manandi and Mike Madoda called Golden Eagles. After that stint, he left for South Africa, before returning to Zimbabwe.[2]

Stroke

Tawanda Mparati suffered a cerebrovascular accident on April 19 2021 and the stroke affected his left side and his ability to walk and hold things.

His left arm was also affected and became powerless and could not hold anything. The doctor said the stroke, which was triggered by hypertension, was mild. He said Manandi played a big part, in his recovery, and paid most of the hospital bills.[2]

Awards

Soccer Star of the year 2013

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal x4 (with Dynamos Football Club)

Bob Super Cup runners-up medal

BancABC Super Cup medal, which he won with Lengthens

Mbada Diamonds Cup medal with Dynamos

Chrome Paints Division One medal, he won with Douglas Warriors.

