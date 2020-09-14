He did his primary education at Ngondyore Primary School from Grade 1 up to 4 in [[Bikita]] before moving to [[ Mashava ]] where he finished his primary at Gathes Mine Primary School. Mutyebere did his secondary at Temeraire High School before proceeding to Masvingo Technical School for his tertiary education. He proceeded to the Great Zimbabwe College where he studied for ICM and CIS diplomas.<ref name="Herald"/>

He did his primary education at [[ Ngondyore Primary School ]] from Grade 1 up to 4 in [[Bikita]] before moving to Mashava where he finished his primary at [[Gath’s Mine Primary School ]] . Mutyebere did his secondary at [[ Temeraire High Schoo]]l before proceeding to [[ Masvingo Technical School ]] for his tertiary education. He proceeded to the [[ Great Zimbabwe College ]] where he studied for ICM and CIS diplomas.<ref name="Herald"/>

'''Tawanda Mutyebere''' is an award winning Zimbabwean entrepreneur and musician. He is the founder of Packers International which owns the fast - food operation [[Slice Group ]]. Mutyebere also founded '' Con-Tools '' which specialises in the supply of tar products and road construction.

'''Tawanda Mutyebere''' is an award winning Zimbabwean entrepreneur and musician. He is the founder of [[ Packers International ]] which comprises of fast food brands [[Chicken Slice]], [[Creamy Slice]], [[Pizza Slice]] and [[Slice Express ]]. Mutyebere also founded [[ Con-Tools ]] (Pvt) Limited which specialises in the supply of tar products and road construction.

Tawanda Mutyebere is an award winning Zimbabwean entrepreneur and musician. He is the founder of Packers International which owns the fast-food operation Slice Group. Mutyebere also founded Con-Tools which specialises in the supply of tar products and road construction.

Background

Education

He did his primary education at Ngondyore Primary School from Grade 1 up to 4 in Bikita before moving to Mashava where he finished his primary at Gathes Mine Primary School. Mutyebere did his secondary at Temeraire High School before proceeding to Masvingo Technical School for his tertiary education. He proceeded to the Great Zimbabwe College where he studied for ICM and CIS diplomas.[1]

Business Career

He founded Con-Tools (Pvt) Limited in 2004 and is the owner of the subsidiary companies, which are Gas Africa and Blossom Bridal. His company Packers International opened its first project on May 1, 2010, along the Harare- Masvingo highway at the 192km peg in Mvuma. The company opened its second and third food outlets in March and September 2011 respectively in Harare.[1] Packers international has outlets in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo.

Music Career

Mutyebere is a gospel musician who has released a number of albums. He is popularly known for the hit song "Ikoko" off his album "Anesu".

Discography

Albums

Anesu

Ruponeso

Mharidzo

Mweya

Philanthropic Works

In 2012 it was reported that he was renting accommodation for a Braeside family that had been staying in the open after being evicted from their house. In Chirumanzu, Masvingo province, he assisted 40 windows that were identified by his wife by giving them groceries and assisting them to start income-generating projects. He also constructed a church in for the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe at Chaka.[2]

Awards and Achievements

In 2010 he won the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Midlands province. He is a recipient of two Zimbabwe Music Awards for Male Gospel Artiste of the Year in 2006 and 2007 respectively.[1]

Videos

TAWANDA MUTYEBERE-IKOKO

TAWANDA MUTYEBERE-NDIBEREKE

Tawanda Mutyebere - Munoshamisa - Melynga

Personal Life

Mutyebere was married to Juliane Mutyebere and together they had three children.

He is now married to Eunice Mutyebere.

His father, John Makwande Mutyebere, was a mine worker who owned a carpentry shop where he employed about six people.[1]



