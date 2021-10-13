Tawanda Israel Mwazha is the youngest son of Zimbabwean cleric and founder of the African Apostolic Church (AAC), Paul Mwazha.

Background

Siblings

Paul Mwazha Succession

In a video clip that was reportedly recorded in South Africa during some Passover gathering, Paul Mwazha was captured saying Tawanda was his chosen successor. Paul Mwazha said:

"My son Tawanda is the one who was chosen by God to be my successor. God visited him in his house. He received my spiritual gift."

The succession row between Tawanda and his brother Alfred stemmed from a letter written in 2020 by Archbishop Mwazha's aide acting on their father's instructions stating that Tawanda should continue presiding over the Holy Communion ceremony in the church.

He also indicated that Tawanda should be accompanied by Alfred to buy items for the ceremony.

On the other hand, Alfred argued that Archbishop Mwazha said he should lead the church because his two elder brothers were no longer eligible for the position since they had both left the church to join the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Johane Marange Apostolic Church.[2]