Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Ruzive"

In July 2018, Tawanda Ruzive was elected to Ward 6 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2206 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Bulawayo Municipality with 2206 votes, beating Cicilia Mapolisa of Zanu PF with 1360 votes, Priscilla Burke of MDC-T with 591 votes, Molly Bridget Richardson of ZAPU with 182 votes, Mtshumayeli Ishmael M Ndlovu of ANSA with 94 votes, Amos Sibanda of APA with 81 votes, Roy Kangai of PRC with 55 votes, Angeline Muzawazi of ZDU with 45 votes, Stanley Manguzvane of NPF with 41 votes and Trust Tsenesa of ZPP with 32 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020