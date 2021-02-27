Difference between revisions of "Tawanda Ruzive"

In July 2018, Tawanda Ruzive was elected to Ward 6 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2206 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Bulawayo Municipality with 2206 votes, beating Cicilia Mapolisa of Zanu PF with 1360 votes, Priscilla Burke of MDC-T with 591 votes, Molly Bridget Richardson of ZAPU with 182 votes, Mtshumayeli Ishmael M Ndlovu of ANSA with 94 votes, Amos Sibanda of APA with 81 votes, Roy Kangai of PRC with 55 votes, Angeline Muzawazi of ZDU with 45 votes, Stanley Manguzvane of NPF with 41 votes and Trust Tsenesa of ZPP with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]