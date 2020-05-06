Difference between revisions of "Taxi Services Company"

Taxi Services Company has been given MoUs and extensions since 2015 to conduct a mass transit due diligence.

No contact details could be found.

Structure

No company structure details could be found.

Offers

Appears to have one Scania bus running City to Mabvuku route.

Events

In March 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was extended between CoH and Taxi Services Company (Pvt) Ltd by 90 days to allow for further feasibility studies involving more buses for a mass transit joint venture. The initial study, in 2015, was inconclusive since it was carried out with only one Scania bus on the City-Mabvuku route. It was emphasised that a mass transit proposal required more buses. An extension was agreed to provide 10 buses for the due diligence study.

The Environmental Management Committee extended the 2015 matter on 2 March 2018 for another 60 days. This lapsed again without Taxi Service Company providing the agreed 10 buses. On 21 November 2018, it was agreed that the Department of Works set terms of reference for the due diligence study, leading to this March 2019 extension.